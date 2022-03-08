B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

BGS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of B&G Foods from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of B&G Foods from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of BGS stock opened at $29.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 3.42. B&G Foods has a 52 week low of $27.78 and a 52 week high of $36.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.70.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $571.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that B&G Foods will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 182.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

