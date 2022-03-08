BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BGC PARTNERS, INC. is a leading global full-service inter-dealer broker, specializing in the trading of financial instruments and related derivatives products. BGC Partners provides integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic execution and other brokerage services to some of the world’s largest and most credit worthy banks, broker-dealers, investment banks and investment firms for a broad range of global financial products, including fixed income securities, foreign exchange, equity derivatives, credit derivatives, futures, structured products and other instruments. Through its eSpeed and BGCantor Market Data brands, BGC also offers financial technology solutions and market data and analytics related to selected financial instruments and markets. Named after fixed income trading innovator B. Gerald Cantor, BGC Partners has offices in New York and London, as well as in Beijing, Chicago, Copenhagen, Hong Kong, Istanbul, Mexico City, Nyon, Paris, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo and Toronto. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BGC Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Shares of BGCP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.33. 2,141,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,169,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.68. BGC Partners has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $6.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.83.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 46.73% and a net margin of 6.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BGC Partners will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in BGC Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BGC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in BGC Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

