BHP Group (LON:BHP) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,300 ($30.14) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 14.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BHP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.45) target price on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, February 14th. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($22.93) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.76) price target on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,250 ($29.48) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.52) price target on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,282.50 ($29.91).

LON:BHP traded down GBX 74.50 ($0.98) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 2,682 ($35.14). 6,208,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,820,794. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,428.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,182.40. BHP Group has a one year low of GBX 1,774.56 ($23.25) and a one year high of GBX 2,861.81 ($37.50). The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £135.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

