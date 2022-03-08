BidiPass Market Capitalization Reaches $142,865.15 (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. One BidiPass coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BidiPass has a market capitalization of $142,865.15 and $23.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BidiPass has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BidiPass Profile

BidiPass (CRYPTO:BDP) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org . BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

BidiPass Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

