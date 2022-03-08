BIDR (BIDR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $47.29 Million

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 8th. BIDR has a market capitalization of $15.64 million and approximately $47.29 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BIDR coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BIDR has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BIDR alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00043524 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,566.77 or 0.06636736 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,654.69 or 0.99947041 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00043302 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00046540 BTC.

BIDR Coin Profile

BIDR’s launch date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

Buying and Selling BIDR

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIDR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BIDR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BIDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BIDR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.