Big Lots, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Big Lots in a report issued on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Big Lots’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.95 EPS.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share.

BIG has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Big Lots from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

Shares of NYSE:BIG opened at $36.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.64. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $31.57 and a 12-month high of $73.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

Big Lots announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Big Lots during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Big Lots by 2,042.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Big Lots during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Big Lots during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

About Big Lots (Get Rating)

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.