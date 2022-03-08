Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Short Interest Update

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,600 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the January 31st total of 132,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
NASDAQ:BPTH opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. Bio-Path has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $10.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average of $4.51.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPTH. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Bio-Path in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Path by 1,525.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 19,830 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Path by 23.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.06% of the company’s stock.
Bio-Path Company Profile
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the develpment of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline include Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.
