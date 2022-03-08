Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.00 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) will post $2.00 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bio-Techne’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.97. Bio-Techne reported earnings per share of $1.79 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bio-Techne will report full year earnings of $7.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.73 to $7.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.05 to $9.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bio-Techne.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.57 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 20.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $532.33.

NASDAQ:TECH traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $401.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,888. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $414.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $467.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Bio-Techne has a twelve month low of $344.88 and a twelve month high of $543.85. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics & Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

