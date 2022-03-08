bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $87.90

bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $87.90 and last traded at $87.90, with a volume of 714 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.75.

BMXMF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. AlphaValue raised shares of bioMérieux to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered bioMérieux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.10.

bioMÃ©rieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for private and hospital laboratories for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers systems, which use biological samples to diagnose infectious diseases, cardiovascular pathologies, and various cancers; and microbiological testing of manufacturing primarily for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and veterinary sectors.

