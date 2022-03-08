Bitcoin SV Market Capitalization Reaches $1.51 Billion (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 8th. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $1.51 billion and approximately $139.02 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for $79.41 or 0.00202748 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,164.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $290.19 or 0.00740948 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005627 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00026832 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,999,102 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

