BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.24 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Vertical Research raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.48.

NYSE:UPS opened at $201.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $175.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.54 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $211.86 and its 200 day moving average is $203.69.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

