BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 27,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 374.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after buying an additional 38,410 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 1,251.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 24,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $117.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.26. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.50 and a 52 week high of $164.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

In related news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DRI. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (down from $156.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, December 17th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.78.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

