BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) is Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s 10th Largest Position

Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up about 3.1% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $37,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 22.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 2.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 482 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 1.2% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management raised its stake in BlackRock by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 2.2% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $14.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $662.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,158,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $100.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $660.15 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $806.54 and its 200-day moving average is $873.95.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 51.09%.

Several research analysts have commented on BLK shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas cut shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $948.25.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

