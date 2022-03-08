BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,893 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 171.4% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 87.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $677.07 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $674.84 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $102.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $811.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $875.75.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $963.13.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BlackRock (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.