BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Downgraded by BNP Paribas to Neutral

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $725.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock. BNP Paribas’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.08% from the stock’s current price.

BLK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $963.13.

Get BlackRock alerts:

NYSE:BLK opened at $677.07 on Tuesday. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $674.84 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $811.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $875.75.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 42.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.