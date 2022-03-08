Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CEO Sells $36,726.63 in Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $36,726.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSE BXMT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,270,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,507. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.26 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.29 and its 200 day moving average is $31.62.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 55.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXMT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 19.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,622 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 89.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 73.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently commented on BXMT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.
About Blackstone Mortgage Trust (Get Rating)
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.
