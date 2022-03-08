Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CEO Sells $36,726.63 in Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $36,726.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE BXMT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,270,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,507. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.26 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.29 and its 200 day moving average is $31.62.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 55.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXMT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 19.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,622 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 89.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 73.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BXMT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

