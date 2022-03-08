Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $5,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth $492,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 57,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 19.5% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 50,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 8,218 shares in the last quarter. 53.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $31.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.28. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.26 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.63.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 55.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 90.18%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BXMT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

