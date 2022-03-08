Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $183.44 Million

Analysts predict that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) will report sales of $183.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $179.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $187.88 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. will report full-year sales of $730.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $699.60 million to $761.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $753.92 million, with estimates ranging from $704.90 million to $802.93 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Blackstone Secured Lending Fund..

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.57 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.50 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.28.

NYSE:BXSL opened at $28.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.01. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $38.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the 4th quarter valued at $1,078,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the 4th quarter worth about $851,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the 4th quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the 4th quarter worth about $1,252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

