Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:BSGAU) Trading 1.3% Higher

Shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:BSGAU – Get Rating) traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.49 and last traded at $10.49. 1,102 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 2,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.36.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day moving average is $10.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSGAU. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit during the second quarter worth $399,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit by 8.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit during the third quarter valued at $62,000.

