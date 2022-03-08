BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust PLC (LON:BCI) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.65

BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust PLC (LON:BCI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.65 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON BCI opened at GBX 285.25 ($3.74) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 326.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 326.42. BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 269.56 ($3.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 345 ($4.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of £305.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95.
BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
- 3 Reputable Railroad Stocks to Buy Now
- Lucky Losers: 3 Earnings Losers to Buy on Sale
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Primed to Sizzle
Receive News & Ratings for BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.