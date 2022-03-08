BMO Capital Markets Raises CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target to $75.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CMS. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.82.

CMS stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.42. 17,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,805,461. The company has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.89. CMS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $55.08 and a fifty-two week high of $67.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.50.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 12.29%. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 4.0% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

