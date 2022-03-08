BMO Capital Markets Raises Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target to C$6.00

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy to C$5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$6.50 target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Acumen Capital raised their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.54.

TSE TVE opened at C$5.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.93. Tamarack Valley Energy has a one year low of C$1.99 and a one year high of C$5.81. The firm has a market cap of C$2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.0083 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s payout ratio is 9.26%.

In other news, Senior Officer Martin Malek acquired 55,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,772.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 521,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,872,439.89. Also, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt sold 66,562 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.08, for a total transaction of C$271,572.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,152,848 shares in the company, valued at C$8,783,619.84.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

