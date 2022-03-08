BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB) Shares Down 0.5%

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB – Get Rating) was down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$39.43 and last traded at C$39.66. Approximately 1,886,299 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 903,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$39.87.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$41.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

