BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 275.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,720 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 24,010 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 72.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,707,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $667,419,000 after buying an additional 4,074,911 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 240.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,329,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $435,125,000 after buying an additional 4,470,615 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,169,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,164,000 after purchasing an additional 249,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,521,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,613,000 after purchasing an additional 43,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 898,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,301,000 after purchasing an additional 80,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APPS. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Turbine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.71.

NASDAQ APPS opened at $36.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.57, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.28. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.55 and a 52 week high of $93.98.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $375.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 323.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

