BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stake in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) by 1,989.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,033 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.07% of Welbilt worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBT. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Welbilt by 0.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 5.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Welbilt by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 181,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Welbilt by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Welbilt by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

NYSE:WBT opened at $23.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.40 and a beta of 2.19. Welbilt, Inc has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $25.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.80 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Welbilt’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

