BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stock Holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) by 123.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,139 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 15,015 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.11% of Innospec worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOSP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Innospec by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Innospec in the second quarter worth approximately $3,715,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Innospec by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 111,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,096,000 after acquiring an additional 18,783 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Innospec by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,746 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,190,000 after acquiring an additional 14,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 4.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,182 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Innospec news, CEO Patrick Williams sold 11,448 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $1,107,822.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Landless sold 348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total transaction of $33,679.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,713 shares of company stock worth $1,521,521. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IOSP opened at $91.97 on Tuesday. Innospec Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.00 and a 1 year high of $107.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.93 and its 200 day moving average is $90.68.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.26. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

