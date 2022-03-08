BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 35,649 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) by 157.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,649 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.12% of Adtalem Global Education worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ATGE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 607,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,657,000 after purchasing an additional 33,452 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 31,647 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 20,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 133,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 18,094 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $22.86 on Tuesday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.14 and a 12-month high of $41.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.82.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.21). Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $371.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ATGE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Sharon O’keefe purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.63 per share, with a total value of $25,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 4,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.47 per share, with a total value of $100,008.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 50,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,189,521. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

