BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 72,628 Shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI – Get Rating) by 138.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,628 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.11% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,829,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,870,000 after acquiring an additional 715,397 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 114.5% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 1,083,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,591,000 after acquiring an additional 578,245 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1,217.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 584,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,116,000 after acquiring an additional 540,346 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 405.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 410,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,810,000 after acquiring an additional 329,522 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 97.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 487,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,269,000 after purchasing an additional 240,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FMBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.53.

Shares of FMBI stock opened at $21.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.15. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.41 and a 1 year high of $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.05). First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 8.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

