BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 50,704 Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 143,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,704 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RLJ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 55,224 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 113,786 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 276,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

RLJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE:RLJ opened at $12.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average is $14.19. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $17.51.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $238.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.24 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -1.99%.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

