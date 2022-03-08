BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 54,278 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,880 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 54,278 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.08% of CommScope worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 134.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 140.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommScope during the third quarter worth $40,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CommScope during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CommScope during the third quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get CommScope alerts:

NASDAQ:COMM opened at $7.62 on Tuesday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $22.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 3,196.61% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CommScope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.45.

In other CommScope news, Director Derrick A. Roman purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $74,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy T. Yates acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $50,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Profile (Get Rating)

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.