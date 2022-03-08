Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Short Interest Update

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 959,700 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the January 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 421,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $311,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 2,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.58, for a total value of $197,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,215 shares of company stock valued at $882,242. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 0.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 4.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

BCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.80.

Boise Cascade stock traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,684. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $46.51 and a 52-week high of $85.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.13.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.91. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 58.53% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 2.67%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

