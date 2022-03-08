Bragg Gaming Group (OTCMKTS:BRGGD) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Shares of Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGGD – Get Rating) were down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.29 and last traded at $11.91. Approximately 106,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 58,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.18.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.55.

About Bragg Gaming Group (OTCMKTS:BRGGD)

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides business-to-business online gaming solutions worldwide. It offers turnkey solution for retail, online, and mobile iGaming platform, as well as casino content aggregator, sportsbook, lottery, marketing, and operational services. Bragg Gaming Group Inc is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

