Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BDN. Truist Financial cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brandywine Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BDN opened at $13.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.90, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $15.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.65.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $125.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.31 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 0.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 96,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 68,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.