Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) by 535.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 161,432 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,032 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.92% of Bridgeline Digital worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLIN. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bridgeline Digital during the third quarter worth $17,214,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bridgeline Digital by 283.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 271,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 200,570 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bridgeline Digital by 92.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 22,306 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bridgeline Digital during the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Bridgeline Digital by 26.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,698 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. 28.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bridgeline Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLIN opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.04.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.13. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 28.74% and a negative net margin of 24.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The firm also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores. Its platform provides Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics.

