Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Receives $25.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.60.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MNRL. KeyCorp upped their target price on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Brigham Minerals by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,308,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,141,000 after purchasing an additional 35,458 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Brigham Minerals by 10.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,909,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,583,000 after purchasing an additional 186,202 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Brigham Minerals by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,571,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,140,000 after purchasing an additional 224,462 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Brigham Minerals by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,422,000 after purchasing an additional 204,245 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Brigham Minerals by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,243,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,216,000 after purchasing an additional 73,583 shares during the period. 66.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MNRL stock traded down $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $26.60. 22,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Brigham Minerals has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $28.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.42 and a 200 day moving average of $21.43.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 31.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Brigham Minerals will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.14%.

About Brigham Minerals (Get Rating)

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing of a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio includes basins in the United States, consisting of the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.