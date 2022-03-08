BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

BrightSphere Investment Group has decreased its dividend by 53.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. BrightSphere Investment Group has a dividend payout ratio of 1.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BrightSphere Investment Group to earn $2.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.5%.

Shares of NYSE BSIG opened at $21.32 on Tuesday. BrightSphere Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.39 and a fifty-two week high of $31.17. The stock has a market cap of $936.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.24.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 151.92% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $162.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.07 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BSIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BrightSphere Investment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

In related news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. sold 790,000 shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $24,253,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Suren Rana sold 119,963 shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $2,885,110.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,170,451 shares of company stock valued at $350,343,107. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 751,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,613,000 after purchasing an additional 366,581 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 647,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,917,000 after acquiring an additional 8,910 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 20,366 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

