Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,416 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 11,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 29,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% during the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.2% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the third quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 41,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $1.03 on Tuesday, reaching $67.74. The company had a trading volume of 19,222,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,614,147. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $69.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.00. The firm has a market cap of $147.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.78.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

