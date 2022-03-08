Brokerages Anticipate Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $125.91 Million

Brokerages forecast that Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) will announce sales of $125.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bottomline Technologies (de)’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $127.00 million and the lowest is $124.93 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) posted sales of $116.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies (de) will report full year sales of $521.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $520.60 million to $522.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $584.05 million, with estimates ranging from $579.30 million to $587.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bottomline Technologies (de).

EPAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barrington Research cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.

EPAY stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.50. The company had a trading volume of 20,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.50. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $56.80.

In other news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $309,306.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $224,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,348 shares of company stock valued at $924,518 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPAY. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 4th quarter valued at $84,705,000. Clearfield Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 583.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP now owns 925,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,235,000 after buying an additional 789,565 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 261.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,048,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,203,000 after buying an additional 758,915 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 4th quarter valued at $26,842,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,661,000 after purchasing an additional 417,173 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlements between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

