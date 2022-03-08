Brokerages Anticipate CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Will Post Earnings of $4.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $4.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for CACI International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.19 and the lowest is $4.03. CACI International posted earnings of $5.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that CACI International will report full year earnings of $17.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.83 to $18.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $19.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.19 to $20.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CACI International.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($0.64). CACI International had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS.

CACI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of CACI International in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CACI International from $299.00 to $286.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded CACI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CACI International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.00.

Shares of NYSE CACI opened at $302.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.94. CACI International has a twelve month low of $217.29 and a twelve month high of $309.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.66.

In related news, Director William S. Wallace sold 137 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $34,392.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Deette Gray sold 3,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CACI. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in CACI International by 62.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 255.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CACI International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $721,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 412,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $108,099,000 after purchasing an additional 34,004 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

