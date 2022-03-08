Brokerages Anticipate DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.79 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $83.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for DZS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $82.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $85.00 million. DZS reported sales of $81.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that DZS will report full year sales of $395.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $391.43 million to $400.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $437.05 million, with estimates ranging from $420.71 million to $453.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DZS.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). DZS had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 9.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS.

DZSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of DZS from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut DZS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of DZS from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of DZS in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DZS by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,116,021 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,101,000 after purchasing an additional 61,013 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of DZS by 87,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 9,592 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DZS during the fourth quarter worth about $463,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DZS by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 481,151 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 162,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in DZS in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DZSI traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.38. The stock had a trading volume of 61,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,901. The company has a market cap of $368.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.25. DZS has a twelve month low of $10.77 and a twelve month high of $23.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.85.

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

