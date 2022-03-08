Brokerages Anticipate OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) to report ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for OrthoPediatrics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.28). OrthoPediatrics posted earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OrthoPediatrics.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.05. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 16.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

KIDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.67.

NASDAQ:KIDS traded down $1.11 on Tuesday, reaching $52.43. The stock had a trading volume of 244,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,192. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.61. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -64.05 and a beta of 0.81. OrthoPediatrics has a 12-month low of $43.09 and a 12-month high of $73.91.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, CEO David R. Bailey sold 4,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $236,931.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark C. Throdahl sold 5,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $349,314.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,204 shares of company stock worth $1,482,701. 30.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 12.2% in the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 103,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after purchasing an additional 11,205 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 5.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,681,000 after acquiring an additional 10,501 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 8.2% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,720,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,858,000 after acquiring an additional 207,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the third quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

