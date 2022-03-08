Brokerages Anticipate Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.36. Pangaea Logistics Solutions reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pangaea Logistics Solutions.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

PANL opened at $5.07 on Friday. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.40 million, a P/E ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average is $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.04%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,629,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,277,000 after acquiring an additional 844,958 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 779,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 85,485 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 230.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 624,189 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 435,298 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 408,043 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 93,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 339.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 338,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 261,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

