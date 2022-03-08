Brokerages Anticipate The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Brokerages forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) will report $1.99 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for J. M. Smucker’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.97 billion. J. M. Smucker reported sales of $1.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will report full year sales of $7.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.93 billion to $8.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.94 billion to $8.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover J. M. Smucker.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 EPS.

SJM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.58.

J. M. Smucker stock traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $133.27. 34,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.31. J. M. Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $117.05 and a fifty-two week high of $145.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

In related news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $1,387,690.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $926,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 254.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

