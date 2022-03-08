Brokerages Anticipate Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to Post $2.54 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) will post $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.42 and the highest is $2.66. Universal Health Services reported earnings per share of $2.44 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full-year earnings of $12.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.95 to $12.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $14.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.35 to $14.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 15.41%. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.59 earnings per share.

UHS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.58.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.30. The stock had a trading volume of 25,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,572. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $116.23 and a 12 month high of $165.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to purchase up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 6.77%.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $41,786.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 56.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

