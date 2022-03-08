Brokerages Expect Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $37.03 Million

Analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) will post sales of $37.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $37.04 million and the lowest is $37.02 million. Clovis Oncology posted sales of $38.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full-year sales of $166.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $160.95 million to $172.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $228.07 million, with estimates ranging from $210.44 million to $245.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Clovis Oncology.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.07. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLVS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.58. The company had a trading volume of 157,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,184,821. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $224.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.70. Clovis Oncology has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $8.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 156,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 14,553 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 116,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 20,674 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 23,024 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,076,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 492,367 shares during the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

