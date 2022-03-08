Brokerages Expect DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Will Post Earnings of -$1.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.22) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for DraftKings’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.94) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.40). DraftKings reported earnings per share of ($0.87) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full-year earnings of ($3.89) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.43) to ($3.02). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.32) to ($1.97). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DraftKings.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 117.53%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on DraftKings from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.88.

DKNG stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.38. 31,266,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,910,809. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.52 and its 200 day moving average is $37.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.97. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $16.56 and a twelve month high of $74.38.

In other news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 13,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $324,986.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $857,339.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 714,023 shares of company stock worth $15,708,503. 55.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in DraftKings by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,288,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

