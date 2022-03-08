Brokerages Expect eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to Announce $1.04 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) will report $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for eBay’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the lowest is $1.02. eBay posted earnings per share of $1.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that eBay will report full-year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $5.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow eBay.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

EBAY has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on eBay from $82.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on eBay from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on eBay from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Benchmark lowered their target price on eBay from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.57.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $158,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $457,861,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of eBay by 30.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,628,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,518,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994,774 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in eBay by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,730,780 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $381,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,110 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in eBay by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,551,451 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $236,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,191 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in eBay by 40.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,200,794 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $292,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $54.85 on Tuesday. eBay has a 1-year low of $49.53 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.96 and a 200 day moving average of $67.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of 2.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 3.56%.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

