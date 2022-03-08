Brokerages Expect Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Greenwich LifeSciences’ earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Greenwich LifeSciences will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.59) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Greenwich LifeSciences.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Greenwich LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ GLSI opened at $19.36 on Friday. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $69.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.11.

In related news, CEO Snehal Patel bought 2,050 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,831.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank Joseph Daugherty bought 1,111 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,985.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 18,501 shares of company stock valued at $392,893 in the last ninety days. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,586,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after buying an additional 20,105 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after buying an additional 15,157 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 10,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

