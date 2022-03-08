Brokerages Expect J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Will Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities analysts expect J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.63. J & J Snack Foods posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full-year earnings of $4.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.14). J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

JJSF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company.

JJSF stock traded down $5.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.65. 1,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,888. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.72. J & J Snack Foods has a 1-year low of $134.68 and a 1-year high of $181.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.37 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.633 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.63%.

In other news, COO Stephen Every sold 652 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.76, for a total value of $100,251.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,782,000 after purchasing an additional 34,501 shares during the last quarter. RK Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 5.1% during the third quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 29,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the third quarter worth about $1,184,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 6.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 121,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distributes frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

