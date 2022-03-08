Brokerages Expect JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $775.20 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) will announce $775.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for JOYY’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $897.98 million and the lowest is $652.42 million. JOYY posted sales of $579.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that JOYY will report full-year sales of $2.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $4.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for JOYY.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JOYY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JOYY presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

JOYY stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.49. 616,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,611. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 0.74. JOYY has a fifty-two week low of $38.65 and a fifty-two week high of $128.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JOYY by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,332,000 after buying an additional 70,293 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in JOYY by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JOYY by 4.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JOYY by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of JOYY by 127.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares during the last quarter. 57.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

